Representative image
Representative image

PFA urges UEFA to have tougher sanctions in place for tackling racist abuse

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:38 IST

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): The Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) has urged the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to overhaul its disciplinary processes after expressing their "disappointment" at the sanctions issued to Bulgaria for the racist behaviour of supporters.
"The PFA is disappointed at the sanctions announced, levied by UEFA towards Bulgaria in the wake of the disgraceful racist incidents witnessed two weeks ago. While the sanctions are in line with current UEFA disciplinary guidelines, this only serves to highlight that these guidelines need to be overhauled and far stronger deterrents imposed - not ruling out expulsions from competitions. Only then can the issue of racism be seriously confronted," PFA said in an official statement.
"In addition, there is currently no BAME representation on UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee. This lack of diversity, we believe, will influence the way in which racist incidents are dealt with by the panel. Diversity on the pitch must be reflected at every level of the game, not just on the field of play," it added.
Earlier this month, England's match against Bulgaria at Sofia was marred by racist chants and Nazi salutes from a section of the crowd and it had to be stopped twice.
UEFA then came up with a two-match stadium ban - the second of which is suspended for two years. The European football association also levied a 75,000 euros fine on Bulgaria. However, these sanctions by UEFA have been severely criticised by anti-discrimination bodies.
In England's domestic football competition 'Premier League', several players like Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba were also subjected to racial abuse.
UEFA has a three-step protocol to deal with racism. In the first step, an announcement is made at the stadium to instruct the crowd if there is any racist abuse. In the second step, the players can leave the pitch while a second message is delivered to fans, before, finally, a decision is made whether to abandon or restart the match. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:37 IST

Billy Stanlake replaces Mitchell Starc for second T20I against Sri Lanka

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 30 (ANI): Australia on Wednesday named Billy Stanlake as the replacement for Mitchell Starc for the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:56 IST

Namibia defeat Oman, qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Namibia will be appearing in their first-ever T20 World Cup as the side defeated Oman in the qualifying tournament here in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:44 IST

Shakib's ban-a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: Ramiz Raja

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has termed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's ban from all cricketing activity as a lesson for all sportsmen and sports lovers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:37 IST

Have no sympathy for Shakib Al Hasan: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has criticised Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for not reporting the match-fixing offer and added that he has no sympathy for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:35 IST

Have run out of words to describe Messi: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona [Spain], Oct 30 (ANI): Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Tuesday (local time) said that he has run out of words to describe the Argentine striker Lionel Messi as every time he touches the ball, he ends up doing something special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 07:55 IST

Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after...

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Cricket Committee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:25 IST

Odisha: CM announces incentives for athletes

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced several incentives for the athletes of the state after interactions with Sports Hostel students.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Bangladesh's T20I and Test squads announced for India tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced their squads which will compete against India for T20I and Test series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:41 IST

Real Madrid name 19-man squad for Leganes clash

Madrid [Spain], Oct 29 (ANI): Real Madrid on Tuesday announced a 19-man squad for their upcoming clash against Leganes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:40 IST

Day-Night Test match beginning of something special in Indian...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After Bangladesh agreed to play the day-night Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has termed the development as the beginning of something special in Indian cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:13 IST

Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Soon after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said he is hoping that the all-rounder will return as a better and a wiser cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:53 IST

Netherlands defeat UAE, secure T20 World Cup spot

Dubai [UAE], Oct 29 (ANI): Netherlands booked their spot in the T20 World Cup after defeating UAE in the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl