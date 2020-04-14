Phil Foden has great future ahead of him: Bernardo Silva

Manchester [UK], April 14 (ANI): Manchester City's Bernardo Silva feels that his teammate Phil Foden has a great future ahead of him and termed the latter a 'fantastic player.'

"I think Phil is a fantastic player and has a great future ahead of him," the club's official website quoted Silva as saying.

As David Silva has already confirmed that this will be his last season at the club, Bernardo feels it is a good opportunity for Foden.

"If he stays a long time definitely (his future is bright) and I think it's a good opportunity for him when David goes for Phil to start to play more and to have a firm position in the team," he said.

"I think it's tough. When you talk about City, of course, he's unbelievable - a fantastic player and has a huge future ahead of him - but it's never easy when in your position you have players like David or Kevin (De Bruyne) or Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan). So, he needs to stay calm, to work a lot and these opportunities will come," added Bernardo. (ANI)

