Phil Foden is a good replacement for me: David Silva

Leeds [UK], June 26 (ANI): Manchester City's David Silva, who announced that he will leave the club after the culmination of 2019-20 season, believes that Phil Foden will be a good replacement for him.

"I'm sure he's going to be a fantastic player. He's a very nice man and he will be a good replacement for me. Apart from his natural skills, he's a very competitive person. He always wants to win and that makes a very good footballer," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.

Silva also revealed that after getting inputs from him, Foden is getting better day by day and even went on to say that Foden reminds him of his younger self.

"When you're young, you always ask people with experience. I've given him lots of advice, like how to move on the pitch. He's taken the information in and he's getting better day by day. He reminds me of myself when I was young -- especially how he is as a person. He's very quiet but always there, competing. He hates losing," he said. (ANI)

