Philippe Coutinho hoping to win lots of titles with Bayern Munich

Leeds [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Bayern Munich's new signing Philippe Coutinho is hoping to stay at the club for a long time and win lots of titles with them.

Coutinho made a loan switch to Bayern Munich on Monday from Barcelona for a period of one year. He also admitted that things did not work out the way he wanted with Barcelona.

"Concerning Barcelona, things didn't work out the way we wanted. But that's the past. This is a new club, a big club, an important club. I hope I'll be here for a long time and win lots of titles," Goal.com quoted Coutinho as saying.

The Brazil international won the Copa America title this year and said that the title was 'really important'.

"I learnt a lot, won a lot with that club (Barcelona) and then we had the Copa America, which I won with Brazil and that was really important. Now I have a chance at a new club, a big club. I didn't have any doubts when Hasan [Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director] called me," he said.

"He really wanted me to come here, so they flew to Barcelona, we met, they showed me the project and that's why I really want to thank them, because from the first second [it was clear] how they see me. That was important for me to see," Coutinho added. (ANI)

