Philippe Coutinho makes loan switch to Bayern Munich from Barcelona

Munich [Germany], Aug 19 (ANI): Brazil's midfielder Philippe Coutinho on Monday made a loan switch to Bayern Munich from Barcelona for a period of one year.

The footballer had passed his medical examination on Sunday. Coutinho's contract will expire on June 30, 2020, but Bayern Munich will have the option of buying the player after the expiry of his loan contract.

"For me, this move means a new challenge in a new country with one of the best clubs in Europe. I'm very much looking forward to that. Like FC Bayern, I have big ambitions and I'm convinced that I can achieve them together with my new teammates," Coutinho said in a statement.

Coutinho has played for Inter Milan, Espanyol and Liverpool in Europe.

He made a switch from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018 and with this switch, he became the second most expensive player in the world after his Brazil teammate Neymar.

With Barcelona, he was able to win La Liga for two consecutive years.

He has made 55 appearances for the Brazilian national team, and has managed to score 15 goals for the team.

"We've been working on bringing in Philippe Coutinho for quite some time and we're very happy that we've been able to complete this transfer. Our thanks go to FC Barcelona for agreeing to the transfer. With his creativity and outstanding skills, Philippe is a player who will immediately strengthen our attack," Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. (ANI)

