Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho
Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 08:56 IST

Munich [Germany], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona's midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to join Bayern Munich on a season-long loan as both the clubs have agreed on the basic framework for the transfer on Saturday.
Brazilian midfielder will initially join the German record champions from the Catalan side on a season-long loan, with Bayern to possess an option to make the deal for the 27-year-old forward permanent after that.
"I can confirm that Hasan Salihamidzic and I were in Barcelona last Wednesday and reached an agreement with FC Barcelona and the player. We've watched Coutinho for quite some time. The name doesn't matter, only the quality," said FC Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in an official statement.
Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in summer 2018, rating as the second-most expensive player in the world at the time after his fellow countryman Neymar. He previously had spells at Espanyol Barcelona, Inter Milan and in his home country at Vasco da Gama. He has 56 full international caps for Brazil and has scored 16 goals for his country.
Head coach Niko Kovac said: "In my opinion, not only FC Bayern Munich but also the entire Bundesliga and the whole of Germany can be delighted to be welcoming such a big-name player to our league."
Coutinho is expected in Munich in the next few days to finalise the deal and complete the obligatory pre-transfer medical. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:25 IST

Brian Lara, Ramnaresh Sarwan to join West Indies' pre-series camp

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketers Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will 'share their information' with the team ahead of the first Test match against India as the duo will be a part of team's pre-series camp.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:54 IST

Naby Keita to miss Southampton clash due to injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita will be unavailable for the club's match against Southampton due to his injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:42 IST

Second Ashes Test: Australia score 80/4 before rain interrupts day three

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia only managed to rack up 80 runs for the loss of four wickets before day three of the second Ashes Test match was called off due to persistent rain at Lord's on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:06 IST

Eden Hazard sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Aug 16 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that Eden Hazard sustained a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:38 IST

New Zealand take 177 runs lead on day three of Test against Sri Lanka

.Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 16 (ANI): New Zealand on Friday scored 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets on day three of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, taking a lead of 177 runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:00 IST

Ravi Shastri to continue as India's head coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team for second successive term. Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy- made the announcement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:55 IST

Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Alexis Sanchez might end up playing a lot of games: Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Alexis Sanchez is not in the club's reserves while adding the Chilean footballer might play a lot of games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:55 IST

Ahead of Southampton clash, fan injures Adrian's ankle

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a fan injured Adrian's ankle, raising doubt over his participation in the Southampton clash.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Warner missed scoring opportunities: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner missed scoring opportunities during day two of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

I am unsure: Mike Hesson on team India coach appointment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson who gave his interview for the position of head coach of team India, said he is unsure and will get to hear the decision later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:12 IST

Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden death of VB Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday mourned the sudden demise of former swashbuckling cricketer V B Chandrasekhar at the age of 57 on Thursday.

Read More
iocl