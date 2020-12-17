Pink ball should be used in all Test matches: Warne

Adelaide [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels that the pink ball should be used in all Test matches and not just day-night Tests, citing that the red ball "doesn't do anything" and goes soft after 25 overs.

"I've been saying this for the last few years. I believe the pink ball should be used in all Test matches. Day games, not just day-night games," he said on Fox Cricket's The Big Break.

"I think the pink ball you can actually see the ball easier, crowd can see the ball easier. It generally does more than the red ball and it looks fantastic on television. So why not use a pink ball the whole time? Maybe change it at 60 overs because it goes soft, but I'd be using the pink ball for every Test match so more of it I would say," he added.



His remarks came as India and Australia are fighting it out in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Further highlighting the shortcomings of the red ball, Warne said: "No more red ball, it doesn't swing, it doesn't do anything, goes soft after 25 overs. It has been pathetic for so long now. Except for the Dukes ball in England, it has been rubbish. The pink ball can't be any worse than what the red ball has been for Test cricket. We haven't seen swing, we haven't seen seam. Absolutely nothing. So let's try the pink ball in Test cricket."

In the much-awaited clash between India and Australia, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. At stumps, the score read 233/6 with Wriddhiman Saha (9) and R Ashwin (15) at the crease.

Three wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day completely in favour of Australia after India skipper Virat Kohli had set the visitors' innings up with his 23rd half-century. The sessions card at the end of the day's action might read 2-1 in favour of Australia, but it was a day of top quality Test cricket as fortunes swung with each passing hour. (ANI)

