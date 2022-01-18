Pinnacle of my individual achievements, says Ronaldo on FIFA's special Best award

Zurich [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo said it's a "tremendous honour" to win the FIFA Special Best Award on Monday evening.

The legendary forward received FIFA's Special Best award, for becoming the all-time record scorer in men's international football, scoring 115 goals for Portugal. Ronaldo broke the record set by former Iran hero Ali Daei in September when he scored his 110th goal for his country.

Announced at a glittering ceremony at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday evening, Ronaldo shared his delight at winning the special award.



Taking to Instagram he wrote: "Winning The FIFA Special Best Award is a tremendous honor and a huge privilege. The fact that such a relevant institution chose to recognize me as the Top Goalscorer in the history of FIFA competitions is, for me, the pinnacle of my individual achievements in representation of my beloved country."

"Now, it's up to me to turn this award into extra fuel and motivation to help achieving all our goals at Man. United for this season, as well as to the upcoming play-off matches in March, so that Portugal can be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and we can all keep writing this amazing story together.

"Last but not least, a special word to all the tremendous players that represented Portugal by my side over the last two decades, and to all the international players that I faced so many times all around the globe. Your talent, your professionalism and your quality always contributed to make me a better player. Thank you," he added.

Ronaldo was also one of five Premier League players named in the FIFPRO Team Of the Year, which is the only global player award exclusively voted for by professional footballers. (ANI)

