Pioli wants AC Milan to pass 'tough test' against Roma

Milan [Italy], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Roma, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said it is an important match and he wants his side to pass this "tough test".

"It's an important match, also with the league table in mind. We've started well and want to continue in this manner. This will be a tough test, and we want to pass it. We're only focused on ourselves and are taking it one game at a time. We'll be up against a strong side who have won five out of their last six away fixtures," the club's official website quoted Pioli as saying.

AC Milan sit on the top spot on the Serie A points table, winning all of their four matches played so far in this season of Serie A.



Pioli said he wants the club to move ahead of the teams that have previously been doing better than them.

"My players are young but are also mature: there are some big personalities in this squad. The important thing is the attitude we show and to continue to work to become a greater and more ambitious side. We've managed to raise our level, this is great but it means that we still need to offer even more," he said.

"The team is aware of its abilities, we need to maintain this mentality and remain level-headed. We want to improve on our sixth-place finish last season and, step by step, move ahead of the teams that have previously been doing better than us," Pioli added.

AC Milan will take on Roma on Tuesday. (ANI)

