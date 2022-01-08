Pique posts bank statement to hit back over Barcelona salary speculation

Barcelona [Spain], January 8 (ANI): Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has posted a bank statement to hit back at speculation regarding his salary at the club.

Pique has repeatedly insisted that he has taken a pay cut in order to help Barcelona ease its financial issues but local Spanish media has reported that Pique has just deferred his wages, Goal.com reported.

The Barcelona centre-back has posted a bank statement on his Twitter account and he captioned the post as: "Characters like this charging for public television to defend their friends. Here are 50 per cent of my payroll earned on December 30th. Respect yourself a little."





Barcelona has been engulfed in financial troubles and it has seen the club being unable to resign Argentine striker Lionel Messi ahead of the current campaign.

Several other players have also been forced to see their wages cut in order to meet financial fair play rules.

Barcelona is currently in the fifth position in La Liga standings with 31 points from 19 games.

The side will next take on Granada in the competition on Saturday evening. (ANI)

