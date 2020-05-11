Play football with your feet; don't let it go to your head: IM Vijayan's advice to youngsters

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Legendary Indian striker IM Vijayan advised young players to play football with their feet but not let it go to their head.

Vijayan said this during an interaction with Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri on Instagram.

"It is a simple thing. Life is short and your football-playing time is short. You play football with your feet but you should not let it go to your head -- otherwise, it can be a dangerous fall," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website quoted Vijayan as saying.

The 51-year-old hailed the current skipper of the team saying that the dedication with which Chhetri plays is brilliant.

"I follow your matches and the dedication and resolve with which you play for your club and country is brilliant. The number of matches you have played for India and the number of goals you have scored -- it's a huge achievement," he said.

"I have spoken to many youngsters and upcoming players including Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Ashique (Kuruniyan), and I tell them to look at you. The way you play and the things you do -- I ask them to take you as an example," Vijayan added.

Chhetri also praised Vijayan and called him a 'superstar'.

"If you want to see a humble example of a superstar, here it is (Vijayan). If you want to see someone who played the game purely because he loved it, here it is. If you want to see someone who is brilliant in every way and yet so down-to-earth, here it is," Chhetri said.

Recollecting a memory of watching one special IM Vijayan goal in 2005, Chhetri said: "Vijayan was playing for Churchill Brothers at the time. I was watching the game and he came on a substitute. He didn't look quite fit but there was a cross and there were two defenders, but he took the ball on his chest and back-volleyed it into the top corner, from outside the penalty box. The way he used to score goals used to amaze everyone. He was an absolute pleasure to watch. He is by far the most skilful and innovative player I have seen". (ANI)

