Players are fit, fine and raring to go: Man Utd manager ahead of FA Cup semifinal

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said players are fit, fine and raring to go.

United secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

"We're fine, we're fit and the players are raring to go, want to play again. Of course, anyone can hold their hands up at any moment and say, 'I want to sit out this one'. We've got players on the bench desperate to join in, but it was forced with Brandon [Williams] and Luke [Shaw] not being available today," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"Timothy [Fosu-Mensah] did great and Scott [McTominay] has been fantastic. He took a shift for Nemanja [Matic]. We've got the players who've had the chance over this period to take players off, being three goals up in many games after 60 minutes. We've been fortunate in that respect," he added.

United are fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Chelsea and level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City with two games remaining.

United will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 19. (ANI)

