Players must enjoy being at top of table: Hyderabad FC's Manuel Marquez

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 6 (ANI): Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was pleased with his team's overall performance as his side secured one point and climbed to the top of the current standings after holding ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

David Williams' (1') goal and an Asish Rai own goal (64') could have won the game for Bagan but Bart Ogbeche (18') and Javi Siverio (90 +1') found equalisers for Manela Marquez's men on a dramatic night.

"It's very important because one point more. Second thing, I know it's only game number nine, but it's the first time in the history of this club of Hyderabad FC that we are topping the table. And it's not game one, it's practically in the middle of the competition. I know there are a lot of teams fighting for the same position. I think we are six-seven teams in three points, but we have to enjoy this situation because not every day you are at the top of the table," said Manuel Marquez in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.



With this draw, Hyderabad have 16 points and dislodged holder Mumbai City from the top spot on a better head-to-head record. While Mohun Bagan climbed to the third spot with 15 points.

"The style that they play with is very good. Of course all the credit for ATK Mohun Bagan in the action of the first goal. But it's the same action that they tried in the last game. We saw the match, but even if you are not focused from minute zero you can concede one goal in the seconds," said the head coach.

"And we're finally through as equalised in the injury time. But of course, I am not happy with the first goal and in some moments of the game we played more or less our style, but I think that in some moments they were better than us," he added. (ANI)

