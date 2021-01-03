Players need to be deserving to wear PSG jersey: Pochettino

Paris [France], January 3 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino said that all his players need to be deserving to don the jersey of the club.

The 48-year-old, Pochettino, has a history at PSG where, as a centre-back and club captain, he made 95 appearances for the Rouge and Bleu between 2001 and 2003, scoring six goals.

"In this club, it's always been about excellence, the players have to deserve to wear the jersey. I think that it's a fantastic squad and I think that we can accomplish what this club and the players want because they are competitors and they want to lift trophies," the official website of PSG quoted Pochettino as saying.



"Our main goal is to make sure everyone is heading in the same direction. We want to put a mentality in place, philosophy and that everyone takes part. The idea is for everyone to want to win for the club more than anything else. We want to be a strong club with a strong structure," he added.

Pochettino came through the ranks at Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina, before moving to Europe to play for Espanyol FC and then PSG. Born in Murphy, Argentina, he won 20 caps and scored 2 goals for his country, and his fighting spirit made him a favorite of the Parc des Princes crowd during his 30 months in Paris.

Sitting third on the Ligue 1 standings, PSG will take on St-Etienne on Thursday. (ANI)

