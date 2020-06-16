Playing again was a special feeling: Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona [Spain], June 16 (ANI): As La Liga returned to action, Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite said being able to play again was a "special feeling".

"Playing again was a special feeling. Without fans, it is very different but I felt good," the club's official website quoted Braithwaite as saying.

Barcelona made a winning comeback after La Liga resumed as the club secured a commanding 4-0 win over Mallorca.

In their next match, the La Liga leaders will host Leganes, Braithwaite's former club. The 29-year-old said he knows how Leganes play as he aims to win the title with his current side.

"I know them, I know how they play. We want to win the league so we must win to keep adding points," he said.

Barcelona holds the top-spot on La Liga table with 61 points, two points ahead of the second-placed club Real Madrid. Braithwaite said "you play with pressure" when representing a team at the top of the league.

"It is different. You play with pressure to win the league too, but I prefer to play to win titles than having to stay up," Braithwaite said. (ANI)

