Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino believes new arrivals will bring 'good energy' to Tottenham

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:11 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his satisfaction over the squad saying that the new arrivals will bring good energy and help them achieve things they want.
"I am very happy. I was happy with my squad and to add some more players, they can bring good energy and help us to achieve what we want," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.
"I was focused on trying to work hard to coach in the best way. I hoped the club would do the job that we want to try to bring players in and to try to be competitive with our opponents," he added.
Dele Alli and new signing Ryan Sessegnon are currently suffering from hamstring injuries and will not feature in Saturday's match against Aston Villa.
The club also signed Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele but Pochettino feels that it is Sessegnon, who will need some time to adapt.
"He doesn't have that much experience in the Premier League, maybe he is a little bit behind Lo Celso and Ndombele in age - they have more experience playing in a top level. Maybe he needs three or four weeks out of the group, and we will see how he adapts," Pochettino said.
"I think we have made signings for the future. The players will have opportunities to play. There is no pressure on him, or Lo Celso or Tanguy, they arrive from different leagues and they still need to adapt to the new philosophy and the new club. It is the responsibility of the senior players to help them, but it is important to give them time," he added. (ANI)

