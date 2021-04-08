Pochettino 'so proud' of players as PSG defeat Bayern Munich

Munich [Germany], April 8 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino is delighted with his team's victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League and said they worked very hard to put in such a performance.

PSG secured a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League here on Thursday. The second leg will be played on April 14.

"I think it was a really good game. I am so proud of my players as they were very, very good. We worked very hard to try to put in this type of performance against an excellent team and the reigning champions. Of course, big credit has to go to our players as they were really good tonight," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying.



During the match, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos handed PSG a two-goal lead but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pulled one back before half-time. Thomas Muller levelled the scores on the hour mark, but Mbappe soon restored PSG's lead.

Reflecting on the game, Mbappe said the team played an "excellent match".

"We played an excellent match, we suffered a lot, but we reacted as a team. We tried to hurt them with our strengths and that worked this evening. But we are only at half-time in the encounter and between the two, we have a very important league match. They are a top side, there were no surprises there. We knew that we were coming up against a side that would make us suffer, but you need to get through that in order to win big matches. It's an excellent victory and a great lead," he said. (ANI)

