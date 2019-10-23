Pochettino wants Tottenham to be solid for upcoming tough games

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his team needs to be solid for the upcoming tough games despite having a 'good result' over Crvena Zvezda in Champions League on Wednesday.

Tottenham thrashed Crvena Zvezda by 5-0 in Champions League with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scoring two goals each.

"I think it's about now staying calm. It's a good result but only three points. Now we have ahead a lot of tough games that are coming. We need to be solid," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

The club will now compete against Liverpool, who beat them in the Champions League final last season.

"Of course Thursday we are going to start to train and prepare for the game on Sunday. It's going to be a fantastic game. A few months ago we were playing the final against Liverpool and now in Anfield, a great atmosphere, with all the confidence to go there and try to have a very good performance again," Pochettino said.

Tottenham will take on Liverpool in Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

