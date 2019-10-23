Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino wants Tottenham to be solid for upcoming tough games

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:57 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his team needs to be solid for the upcoming tough games despite having a 'good result' over Crvena Zvezda in Champions League on Wednesday.
Tottenham thrashed Crvena Zvezda by 5-0 in Champions League with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scoring two goals each.
"I think it's about now staying calm. It's a good result but only three points. Now we have ahead a lot of tough games that are coming. We need to be solid," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.
The club will now compete against Liverpool, who beat them in the Champions League final last season.
"Of course Thursday we are going to start to train and prepare for the game on Sunday. It's going to be a fantastic game. A few months ago we were playing the final against Liverpool and now in Anfield, a great atmosphere, with all the confidence to go there and try to have a very good performance again," Pochettino said.
Tottenham will take on Liverpool in Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST

Rohit emulates Kohli and Gambhir, reaches top ten in all three formats

Dubai [UAE], Oct 23 (ANI): Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian batsman to reach the top ten rankings in all three formats of the men's game after a memorable series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:19 IST

Rodri could be out of action for a month, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Manchester City might face a major blow as manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri could be out of action for a month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:10 IST

BCCI newly elected body is good combination: Former IPL Chairman...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the newly elected body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a good combination that will help in the expansion of country's cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:03 IST

Pakistan announces squad for three-match T20 series against Bangladesh

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan has announced its women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:55 IST

No person better than Ganguly for BCCI president, says Vinod Rai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that there is no person better than Ganguly to be at this position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:26 IST

Thiago Silva calls Kylian Mbappe an 'incredible player'

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) captain Thiago Silva hailed Kylian Mbappe by terming him an 'incredible player' after the latter's hat-trick against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:06 IST

Need big pool of domestic players for women's IPL: Diana Edulji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji said more domestic players are needed for women's Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:32 IST

Joe Root eyeing spot in England's T20 side

Dubai [UAE], Oct 23 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root wants to 'keep getting better' of himself and is eyeing spot in the T20 side.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:29 IST

Mentioned in first CoA meeting, I won't be taking any...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vikram Limaye, the former member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), will not take any allowance for his tenure with the COA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:44 IST

Sourav Ganguly takes over as BCCI president

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarters for AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President, on Wednesday arrived at the BCCI's headquarters for the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:30 IST

CoA chief Vinod Rai satisfied with tenure, Sourav Ganguly will...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that he is satisfied with his tenure, and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly will take charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More
iocl