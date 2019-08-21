Pogba faces racial abuse, Manchester United team-mates rally behind him

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Manchester United has come out in support of French footballer Paul Pogba who was subjected to racial abuse by fans for missing a penalty against Wolves in a Premier League match.

Some from the team took to Twitter to show their support for Pogba.

"As a captain, teammate and athlete: There's no room for racism or discrimination," United's goalkeeper David De Gea tweeted.



"Completely agree! This can't carry on. We're all with you @paulpogba," midfielder Jesse Lingard tweeted.



"Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all... @ManUtd," midfielder Marcus Rashford tweeted.



"Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it... Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram," defender Harry Maguire tweeted.



On Tuesday, Manchester United's official Twitter handle also condemned the racial abuse directed at Pogba.

"Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination. #allredallequal," the club tweeted.



United and Wolves FC had played out a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Monday.

United had dominated the bulk of ball possession and their antics with the ball paid dividends for them as Anthony Martial scored for them in the 27th minute, giving United a 1-0 lead.

However, in the second half, Wolves were more energetic and were able to get an equaliser in the 55th minute as Ruben Neves scored for them, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, Wolves Conor Coady had tripped Pogba inside the box and as a result, a penalty was awarded to United.

But Pogba was not able to score the goal through the penalty as Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a remarkable save.

In the end, the match ended up as a 1-1 draw.

United had defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their first match and they will next face Crystal Palace on August 24. (ANI)