Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) and Paul Pogba (R)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) and Paul Pogba (R)

Pogba is 'leader in the group': Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:23 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out in support of midfielder Paul Pogba, saying the player is a leader in the group and the team expects a lot from him on the football pitch.
"I know people expect him to do absolutely everything on a football pitch, but he's got so many qualities that we're seeing different qualities from Paul this year compared to last season, and he's a leader in the group. So, I expect the fans to be behind him, yes," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.
"He expects a lot from himself as well, so it doesn't frustrate me. We expect a lot from him, but we know we can't get Roy Keane, Veron, Scholes, Giggs, Cantona in one player. It's hard, but he's a top, top player," he added.
United had to settle with a 1-1 draw in their match against Wolves FC in the Premier League. Pogba ended up missing a penalty and was later subjected to racial abuse from the fans.
Solskjaer said that Pogba was disappointed after missing the penalty and he always gives his everything for the team.
"We can all see Paul was disappointed when he missed a penalty. He doesn't deserve this," Solskjaer said.
"He is, as I've said so many times, and he's said it himself, when you sign for Man United, you become a Manc and, once a Manc is always a Manc, and he gives his absolute everything for the club every week," he added.
Many fans gave their opinion that Marcus Rashford should have stepped in to take the penalty in place of Paul Pogba. However, Solskjaer said Pogba will be the one taking the penalties in future as well.
"I'm sure you're going to see Paul Pogba score a pen for United again. We are practising pens still and Marcus and Paul are still on them," Solskjaer said.
Manchester United had defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season.
The team will take on Crystal Palace later today. (ANI)

