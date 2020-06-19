Pogba one of the best midfielders in world: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], June 19 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Paul Pogba, terming the French international as "one of the best midfielders in the world".

"Of course, I want the same from Paul as from all the others, that we give our best and Paul is one of the best midfielders in the world. So, of course, we expect him to gradually improve as he gets more and more game time," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The midfielder has featured eight times for the Reds this season - and not since the Boxing Day victory over Newcastle - due to a troublesome ankle injury, but is ready to return after stepping up his recovery during football's three-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United are gearing up to play against Tottenham on June 20.

Solskjaer expressed desire of getting Pogba back in action at the earliest.

"I don't know if it's 45 minutes this time, is it 60, so gradually, over the next few months, we can work him up back to his best, because Paul has had a very, very good career. Of course, he is a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch as well," he said. (ANI)

