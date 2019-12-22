Manchester [UK], Dec 22 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Watford, Paul Pogba makes a return to the Manchester United team.
Pogba had been ruled out of the squad following an injury in a clash against Arsenal on September 30.
The match between the Red Devils and Arsenal ended in a draw 1-1.
Manchester United is currently placed at the 8th position in the Premier League standings while Watford is placed at the bottom on the 20th spot.
Manchester United squad: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (captain), Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martia.
Subs: Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Mason Greenwood.
Watford squad: Ben Foster, Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Will Hughes, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney (captain).
Subs: Heurelho Gomes, Craig Dawson, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Andre Gray, Isaac Success, Roberto Pereyra.
Manchester United will take on Watford today. (ANI)
Pogba returns to Manchester United squad against Watford
ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:56 IST
Manchester [UK], Dec 22 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Watford, Paul Pogba makes a return to the Manchester United team.