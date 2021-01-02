Pogba's physical presence is important for us: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], January 2 (ANI): Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is impressed with midfielder Paul Pogba's performance in Friday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes scored goals that helped United to level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

"We're happy with his contribution. It's important that we get Paul on the ball whether low in the pitch or higher between the lines. He started off out wide defending but we wanted him to make runs in behind and get on the ball," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"His physical presence is important for us. They are one of the strongest physical sides in the league and we needed players to match them. I was delighted with his performance," he added.

He was pivotal for United, pulling the strings in midfield as he battled to help both offensively and defensively. His touch, control, work-rate, ability to switch the play and just his sheer physical presence in the middle gives Solskjaer's team another dimension.

"Paul is getting fitter and stronger and you get performances like tonight. It took him 25 mins to get going but then he made a difference," Solskjaer continued.



Solskjaer further said he is looking forward to working with incoming winger Amad Diallo. The Atalanta youngster's transfer was announced on deadline day in October and he is set to join up with the rest of the squad later this month, subject to the completion of a medical and approval of personal terms and a work permit.

He conceded that the 18-year-old Ivorian would need time to get up to speed with the style of play of the Premier League, but that he would be afforded the opportunity to develop while in Manchester.

"Amad we've had all the paperwork, or we're waiting for all the paperwork. I can't see any obstacles really. Hopefully within not too long, he'll be with us. I'm very excited about bringing him in. I think he's shown a few times his qualities. Of course, he has to learn to play in England, that's a different level of football. We'll give him time to develop and to express himself," Solskjaer said.

"Apart from that, I'm not really thinking too much on what we're going to do with players. Of course, we're always working long-term. That's the big thing. We have targets we need long-term for the club," the manager added.

Diallo has played five games for the Bergamo outfit in total, scoring on his debut against Udinese in October 2019.

He featured for Gian Piero Gasperini's side during this season's UEFA Champions League campaign, coming on as a substitute against Danish side FC Midtjylland.

United will next host Manchester City for the EFL Cup semi-final on January 7. (ANI)

