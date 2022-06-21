Poland's Maciej Rybus to miss FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after move to Spartak Moscow

Warsaw [Poland], June 21 (ANI): Poland left-back Maciej Rybus has been informed he will be omitted from the national team for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after his move from Lokomotiv to Russian club Spartak Moscow.

The 66-cap veteran was a member of Poland's 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 squads.

While most foreign players have left Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine the 32-year-old Rybus moved to Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with local rivals Lokomotiv.

His choice has now cost him a spot in the end-of-year FIFA tournament, where his country will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C.

"The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, talked to Maciej Rybus, who was currently staying in Poland, after the training camp of the national team ended last week," read an official statement as per goal.com.



"The coach informed the player that, due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not take into account the team that would go to the World Cup in Qatar when determining the composition of the team."

In February, following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA had decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

These decisions were adopted by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

The apex football body after that also announced that it will suspend the contracts of foreign players currently tied to Ukrainian and Russian clubs for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Concerning the situation in Ukraine, in order to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs, unless the parties to the relevant contract explicitly agree otherwise, all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) will be deemed automatically suspended until the end of the season in Ukraine (30 June 2022), without the need for any action from the parties to this effect. (ANI)

