Praful Patel congratulates fans over Mohan Bagan-ATK merger

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Thursday congratulated fans on the merger of I-League club Mohun Bagan and Indian Super League (ISL) ATK.

"I congratulate the fans of legendary Mohun Bagan club and Hero ISL club ATK on the merger. I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision," Patel said in a statement.

After wishing goodluck to the newly merged club, Patel said that corporate backing behind the team will boost their performance.

"Personally I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Bagan announced the merger with ATK.

The merged club will have brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan. RPSG Group, which owns ATK, will become 80 % majority shareholder alongside Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited owning the remaining 20 % shares.

The newly formed club will come into existence from June 1 and will be a part of the ISL from the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

