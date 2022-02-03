Premeir League: Ashley Cole joins Frank Lampard's coaching team at Everton

Liverpool [UK], February 3 (ANI): Everton on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Ashley Cole as the first-team coach.

The former England defender joins from Chelsea's academy and further strengthens Frank Lampard's talented backroom team of assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, first-team coach Paul Clement, first team coach and head of performance Chris Jones, and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Cole became a coach at Derby County after finishing his glittering playing career at the Rams, before following former Chelsea and England teammate Lampard to Stamford Bridge where he became an academy coach in October 2019.



Last summer, Cole became England Under-21s assistant manager under head coach and former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley.

Cole said: "I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton."

"The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together," he added. (ANI)

