Premier League: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported

London [UK], March 1 (ANI): The Premier League has confirmed that 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported within the competition.

"The Premier League can confirm that between Monday 21 February and Sunday 27 February, 3,016 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 13 new positive tests," stated an official statement.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.



"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis," the statement said further.

Earlier, Leeds United confirmed the appointment of Jesse Marsch as the club's new head coach, pending international clearance.

The 48-year-old has signed a deal at Elland Road running until June 2025 and his first game in charge will be Saturday's Premier League trip at Leicester City. Marsch, a former USA international midfielder, previously played for DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA in the MLS. (ANI)

