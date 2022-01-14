Premier League: Anwar El Ghazi joins Everton on loan from Aston Villa

Liverpool [UK], January 14 (ANI): Anwar El Ghazi has completed his loan move to Everton from Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, the Merseyside club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international winger becomes the Blues' third signing of the winter transfer window after the arrivals of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson.

Forward El Ghazi joined Aston Villa on loan in August 2018 and was instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League, scoring the opening goal in their Championship play-off final victory over Derby County in May 2019.



A permanent move to the Midlands from French club Lille followed, with the right-footer becoming a popular figure with Villa supporters.

After registering four goals and four assists in 2019/20, El Ghazi - who started his professional career at Dutch giants Ajax - reached double figures for Premier League goals last season, scoring 10 times from 17 starts and 11 appearances as a substitute. That included a late winner at Goodison Park in May 2021.

The winger, who will wear the number 34 shirt, is now looking forward to making his Blues bow and is eligible for Saturday's trip to Norwich at Carrow Road.

"I'm really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started," El Ghazi told evertontv. "I want to show my quality to my teammates, to the Club and, of course, the fans. I want to put a smile on their faces."

El Ghazi, who has two senior international caps for the Netherlands, was born in the Dutch town of Barendrecht in May 1995 to Moroccan parents. Joining Ajax aged 18, he made his senior debut at the start of the 2014/15 campaign, going on to play 70 matches for the Amsterdam club before signing for Lille in January 2017. (ANI)

