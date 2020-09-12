Premier League: Arsenal starts off campaign with 3-0 win over Fulham

London [UK], September 12 (ANI): Arsenal on Saturday kicked off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on a winning note after defeating Fulham here at the Craven Cottage Stadium.

The Mikel Arteta's side defeated Fulham 3-0 as Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the scoring chart for the visitors.

The opening goal of the match was registered by Lacazette in the eighth minute of the match. Chaos was seen inside Fulham's penalty area as Xhaka's shot was half blocked by Fulham's Michael Hector, leading to scramble between players from both sides. Lacazette then capitalised, giving Arsenal a 1-0 lead.

The first half did not see any more goals, and as a result, Arsenal went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.



In the 49th minute, Arsenal got another goal as Gabriel got among the scoring charts. Willian gave a perfect ball through a corner and Gabriel capitalised as he went in front of Fulham's Hector to register the second goal for Arsenal.

Willian's perfect gameplay was once again witnessed in the 57th minute as he gave a brilliant crossfield pass to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the striker did not disappoint, extending Arsenal's lead to 3-0 in the match.

Arsenal kept on causing trouble for Fulham with their threatening attacking gameplay, but somehow Fulham prevented them from scoring more goals.

Willian was playing his first match for Arsenal, and the midfielder managed to play a part in all three goals of the match.

In the end, Arsenal went away with a 3-0 win. Later in the day, title defender Liverpool will be in action as they will take on Leeds United. (ANI)

