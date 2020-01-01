Premier League: Aston Villa defeat Burnley 2-1

Burnley [UK], Jan 1 (ANI): Aston Villa defeated Burnley 2-1 on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League at the Turf Moor.

Burnley was able to keep the bulk of ball possession with them but failed to convert it into goals.

In the 27th minute of the game, Wesley Moraes registered the first goal for the Villa.

Jack Grealish in the 41st minute netted the goal for The Lions, extending their lead to 2-0 over Burnley.

No other goals were possible in the first half and at the interval, the visitors went in with a 2-0 lead.

With the start of the second half, Burnley dominated the game and finally, their efforts paid off as Chris Wood scored for the side.

Wood's goal came in the 80th minute of the game, taking the scoreline to 2-1.

Aston Villa will next take on Manchester City on January 12 While Burnley FC will face Chelsea on January 11. (ANI).

