Premier League: Aston Villa down Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0, deny top four spot to hosts

London [UK], January 2 (ANI): Aston Villa worsened Tottenham Hotspurs woes as the hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at their home ground of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Premier League tie on Sunday.

With this win, Aston Villa is now in the 12th spot in the points table with 21 points. They have won six out of 17 matches, lost eight and drawn three. Hotspurs, who suffered their fourth loss in seven games, is in the fifth spot with 30 points. They have won nine out of their 17 games. They have lost five and drawn three matches.

Spurs was absolutely listless in the first half. Aston Villa produced some superb defending, keeping all kinds of threat from Spurs at bay. At the end of the first half, the scoreline was goalless.



The hosts fell behind for the 10th consecutive match when Emiliano Buendia took full advantage of an error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after the break in the 50th minute.

Spurs missed the services of Dejan Kulusevski and could not muster much response. They could not even register a shot at the target in the second period.

Douglas Luiz scored for the Villa in the 73rd minute to double the lead.

The hopeless display of the hosts was such that the fans aired their frustrations with boos at the final whistle.

Tottenham will be playing Crystal Palace on Wednesday while Villa will be playing Wolverhampton on the same day. (ANI)

