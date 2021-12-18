Premier League: Aston Villa fixture against Burnley postponed after COVID outbreak

London [UK], December 18 (ANI): Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad, the Premier League Board postponed the club's home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday afternoon.

After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

"This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries, and illness," Premier League in a statement said.



"The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused," the statement added.

The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.

With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across England, the Premier League has also reintroduced Emergency Measures.

These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. (ANI)

