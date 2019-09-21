Premier League: Bernando hits hattrick as Manchester City thrash Watford

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Manchester City thrashed Watford FC 8-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Etihad Stadium.

City came out all guns blazing and the side registered the first goal within the opening minute of the match. David Silva scored the first goal for the team.

The side was then handed a penalty in the seventh minute and Sergio Aguero registered his 100th goal for the team, giving Manchester City a lead of 2-0.

City's Riyad Mahrez was fouled by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and as a result, a penalty was awarded to Manchester City.

After scoring the goal, Aguero became the first-ever player in the history of Premier League to score goals in the opening six matches of the tournament.

Riyad Mahrez, Bernando Silva and Nicolas Otamendi also registered goals to give the team a 5-0 lead just in the 18th minute of the match, making it the fastest 5-0 lead during a match in the history of the tournament.

No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, City went into the half-time mark with a 5-0 lead.

As soon as the second half started, Bernando Silva registered his second goal of the match to give the team a 6-0 lead in the 49th minute of the match.

In the 60th minute, Bernando completed his hattrick as he scored the seventh goal for the team.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the eighth goal for City in the 85th minute. No more goals were scored in the match and Manchester City ended up winning the clash 8-0.

Earlier in the day, Leicester City stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 to register a win.

City is currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings whereas Watford is positioned at the 20th position.

Manchester City will next take on Everton whereas Watford will face Wolves FC on September 28. (ANI)

