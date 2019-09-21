Manchester City's Bernando Silva celebrates with David Silva after scoring a goal against Watford
Manchester City's Bernando Silva celebrates with David Silva after scoring a goal against Watford

Premier League: Bernando hits hattrick as Manchester City thrash Watford

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:34 IST

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Manchester City thrashed Watford FC 8-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Etihad Stadium.
City came out all guns blazing and the side registered the first goal within the opening minute of the match. David Silva scored the first goal for the team.
The side was then handed a penalty in the seventh minute and Sergio Aguero registered his 100th goal for the team, giving Manchester City a lead of 2-0.
City's Riyad Mahrez was fouled by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and as a result, a penalty was awarded to Manchester City.
After scoring the goal, Aguero became the first-ever player in the history of Premier League to score goals in the opening six matches of the tournament.
Riyad Mahrez, Bernando Silva and Nicolas Otamendi also registered goals to give the team a 5-0 lead just in the 18th minute of the match, making it the fastest 5-0 lead during a match in the history of the tournament.
No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, City went into the half-time mark with a 5-0 lead.
As soon as the second half started, Bernando Silva registered his second goal of the match to give the team a 6-0 lead in the 49th minute of the match.
In the 60th minute, Bernando completed his hattrick as he scored the seventh goal for the team.
Kevin De Bruyne scored the eighth goal for City in the 85th minute. No more goals were scored in the match and Manchester City ended up winning the clash 8-0.
Earlier in the day, Leicester City stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 to register a win.
City is currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings whereas Watford is positioned at the 20th position.
Manchester City will next take on Everton whereas Watford will face Wolves FC on September 28. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:01 IST

Will always strive to win medals for the country: Amit Panghal

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships, Amit Panghal on Saturday said that he will always strive to win medals for the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:56 IST

Amit Panghal loses World Boxing Championships finals, settles for silver

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 21 (ANI): Amit Panghal on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:12 IST

Paul Pogba is a world class player, says Usain Bolt

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Sprinter Usain Bolt on Saturday termed Manchester United's striker Paul Pogba as a 'world-class player' and said Marcus Rashford is on his way to becoming one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:57 IST

Chris Gayle turns 40, cricket fraternity showers heartfelt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Warm birthday wishes poured in for West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle from across the cricketing fraternity as the southpaw turns 40 today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:50 IST

I'm not thinking about leaving Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not thinking about leaving the club and is only focusing on winning the upcoming game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:41 IST

Juventus announce squad for Verona match

Turin [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Juventus announced a 21-man squad for their upcoming match against Verona.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:17 IST

Ministry of Sports to create 20 National Centres of Excellence

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ministry of Sports will create 20 National Centres of Excellence (NCE) in order to groom athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Every Centre of Excellence will designate funds for four to six specific sports.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer David Boon has been appointed as the match referee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming T20I and ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Deepak Punia advances to World Wrestling Championships final

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian wrestler Deepak Punia reached the final of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2 in the 86 kg weight category here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Kanpur: 4th Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After three successful annual editions of the futuristic Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship, the tournament is back with its fourth edition starting in Kanpur from September 22 at the Hockey Complex here in Green Park Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Usain Bolt admits being 'a big Ronaldo fan'

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi despite calling both of them 'footballing geniuses'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Good to have youngsters in team: Shikhar Dhawan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.

Read More
iocl