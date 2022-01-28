Premier League: Calum Chambers leaves Arsenal to join Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], January 28 (ANI): Aston Villa on Thursday announced the signing of Calum Chambers from Arsenal. The versatile defender, who can operate at both centre-back and right-back, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Chambers graduated into the first team from the academy at Southampton before earning a move to Arsenal in 2014. He has also enjoyed loan stints at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Capped by England, the 27-year-old has made five appearances for the Gunners this season. And speaking during his first interview with VillaTV, the England international said he was delighted to make the move to the midlands.



He said: "It's a massive club and they're in a great moment at this moment in time. It's a very exciting place to be and everyone can see that from the outside. Things are happening here and it's definitely moving in the right direction."

"For me, it was a no-brainer to join a great club. It was the right thing for me to do," he added.

Chambers made 122 appearances for Arsenal after joining the Gunners from Southampton in 2014, including several in the Champions League. (ANI)

