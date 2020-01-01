Premier League: Chelsea, Brighton play out a draw

Brighton [UK], Jan 1 (ANI): Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League at Falmer stadium.

Chelsea took the initial lead after scoring in 10th minute of the game. Cesar Azpilicueta scored the goal for the visitors, giving a 1-0 lead over Brighton.

The Blues made various attempt to extend their lead but were denied by the robust defence of Brighton, leading to the same scoreline in the first half.

As the match was in the last stages, Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored the equaliser in the 84th minute.

Both teams tried to score goals but no further goals were scored in the match and scoreline ended with 1-1.

After this clash, Chelsea remained on the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 36 points while Brighton is placed 13th with 24 points.

Chelsea will now take on Burnley FC on January 11 and Brighton will lock horns with Everton on January 11. (ANI)

