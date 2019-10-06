Premier League: Chelsea defeat Southampton

Southampton [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Chelsea defeated Southampton 4-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Chelsea came out all guns blazing and they maintained the possession for the initial moments of the match.

Tammy Abraham opened the goal-scoring for Chelsea as he registered the strike in the 17th minute of the match, giving the team a 1-0 lead.

Mason Mount doubled the lead for the Blues in the 24th minute as he scored another goal for the side.

However, in the 30th minute, Southampton was able to peg one goal after a thunderous strike from Danny Ings to bring the scoreline to 2-1.

Chelsea once again was able to get a two-goal difference in the 40th minute as N'Golo Kante netted the ball past the goalkeeper.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and at the half-time mark, Chelsea went in with a 3-1 lead.

In the second half, Southampton tried hard to score goals, but Chelsea's defence was up to the task.

Chelsea put the final nail in the coffin in the 89th minute as Michy Batshuayi scored the fourth goal for the side, giving them a 4-1 win.

In other matches, Wolves stunned Manchester City to script a 2-0 win while Arsenal registered a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Chelsea is now placed at the fifth place in the Premier League standings with 14 points from eight matches whereas Southampton is positioned at the 16th place with seven points from eight games.

Southampton will next take on Wolves whereas Chelsea will face Newcastle United on October 19. (ANI)

