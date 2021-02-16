Premier League: Chelsea move up to fourth after victory over Newcastle United

London [UK], February 16 (ANI): Chelsea moved up to the fourth position in the Premier League standings after registering a 2-0 win over Newcastle United here on Tuesday.

This was Chelsea's fourth consecutive win in the competition and the victory propelled them ahead of West Ham and Liverpool on the points table. Thomas Tuchel's men now have 42 points from 24 games while Newcastle United remained in the 17th position with 25 points.



During the match, Olivier Giroud scored the opening goal, putting Chelsea ahead in the 31st minute. Giroud, an early substitute for the injured Tammy Abraham, was on hand to score the opener after a Timo Werner cross was diverted into his path by Magpies goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Werner then doubled the lead in the 39th minute when Mason Mount's corner found its way to him at the far post. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, playing his first league match since October, had to save from Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock after the break as Newcastle responded. However, Chelsea managed to keep a clean sheet in the match and secured the win.

Chelsea will next play against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

