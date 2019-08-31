Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic
Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Premier League: Chelsea, Sheffield play out a draw

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:55 IST

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Chelsea and Sheffield United played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea came out to the park in an aggressive frame of mind and the team was able to score two goals in the opening half.
Tammy Abraham who scored the first goal for the club in the previous match, repeated his goal scoring form as he went on to score two goals in the first half.
The 21-year-old scored the first goal in the 19th minute whereas the second goal was registered by him in the 43rd minute.
Sheffield was not able to get the goals in the opening half, and as a result, the Blues had a 2-0 lead at the halfway mark.
Immediately into the second half, Sheffield was able to peg one goal back as Callum Robinson scored the goal for the team in the 46th minute bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
Both teams pressed ahead to register goals, but when the match looked heading towards the Blues, Sheffield got the equaliser through Kurt Zouma as he registered an own goal to bring the scoreline to 2-2.
Sheffield is positioned at the eighth position whereas Chelsea is placed at the ninth position. Sheffield will next face Southampton whereas Chelsea will take on Wolves on September 14. (ANI)

