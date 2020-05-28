Premier League clubs set to resume contact training

London [UK], May 27 (ANI): Premier League clubs are set to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the suspended season.

The league, in a statement, said, "Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training." The 2019-2020 season of the league has been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Premier League further stated that strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible, adding that players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

"Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government. Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow," the statement read. (ANI)

