'Premier League Community Captains' honoured in Juhu at red-carpet event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): The celebrations of the Premier League celebrating 30 years headed to JW Marriott in Juhu for a red-carpet event.

The event was attended by Paul Dickov, a former Manchester City player who made over 200 club appearances for the club. The event was graced by celebrated Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is the official ambassador of the Premier League from India.

As per a press release from Premier League, they were accompanied by the Deputy High Commissioner of UK to India among other A-listers and members of the sports, business and entertainment world. The dignitaries met with fans and guests and shared some of their favourite Premier League stories.

Later at the event Paul Dickov and Ranveer Singh presented a certificate and memento to the changemakers in Indian football. The Premier League Community Captains, who are helping the development and upliftment of communities through football here in India, specially at the grassroots level were felicitated by the duo.

English First Division clubs thought that for the sport of football to advance and prosper in the early 1990s, a dramatic reform of the sport was required.



The Founder Members Agreement, which established the fundamental guidelines for the creation of the Premier League, was, therefore, signed on July 17, 1991.

The League would be allowed to arrange its own broadcast and sponsorship agreements because it would be commercially independent of the Football League and the FA (Football Association).

The 22 First Division clubs left the Football League collectively on February 20, 1992, and three months later, on May 27, the Premier League was founded as a limited corporation.

On Saturday, August 15, 1992, the first Premier League season began with 22 clubs.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon were among the 22 founding teams of the new Premier League.

Six of these teams Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have consistently competed in the Premier League. (ANI)

