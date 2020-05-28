Premier League confirms four more positive coronavirus results

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): The Premier League has confirmed that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

It said that a total of 1008 players and club staff were tested on May 25 and 26, and out of these, four tests came out as positive.

The names of these four people have not been revealed.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs," the league said in an official statement.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," it added.

Earlier, 996 people were tested by the league between May 19-22 and two came out as positive.

748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on May 17-18 in which six tested positive from three clubs.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, all Premier League clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training.

Earlier this month, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major football league to resume its suspended season.

Spain's La Liga is looking to resume its season in mid-June as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave the green light to resume the season on June 8. (ANI)

