Premier League confirms one new COVID-19 case in latest round of testing

London [UK], March 29 (ANI): Premier League on Monday confirmed one new coronavirus case after its latest rounds of testing.

The league, in a statement, said that across two rounds of testing between March 22 and March 28, as many as 2,210 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.



"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 22 March and Sunday 28 March, across two rounds of testing, 2,210 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there was one new positive test," Premier League said.

Premier League said that the players or club staff, who have tested positive, will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis," the statement read. (ANI)

