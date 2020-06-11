Premier League confirms one new COVID-19 positive case

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): The Premier League on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case in its latest round of testing.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday June 8 and Tuesday June 9, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive," England's top-flight said in a statement.

The news case comes only 48 hours after Manchester United were forced to cancel a friendly match against Stoke City after visiting manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for coronavirus.

The two clubs had earlier arranged the match to be played at United's training base on Tuesday (local time).

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will resume its suspended season on June 17. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

The league has announced the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019-20 season with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal.

Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City respectively.

Apart from the Reds, Manchester City will take on Burnley and Chelsea. Whereas United will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Brighton respectively.

Leicester City will play their first game against Watford followed by Brighton and Everton. Third-placed Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their first match and will next face Machester City and West Ham. (ANI)

