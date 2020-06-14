Premier League confirms two COVID-19 cases in latest round of testing

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Two individuals from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1,200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," England's top-flight said in a statement.

Norwich City has confirmed that one of the two positive cases is one of their players, and the player will now self-isolate for seven days.

"The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training. The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time," Norwich City said in a statement.

The new confirmed cases take the total of positive cases to 16, from 8,687 tests carried out. It is a slight increase in the recent number of positive tests, with the previous four rounds of testing having returned just two positive cases between them.

Norwich City will return to action against Southampton on June 19. The Premier League restarts its suspended season from June 17 as Aston Villa will face Sheffield United while Manchester City clashes against Arsenal. (ANI)

