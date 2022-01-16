Premier League: Coutinho inspires Villa to thrilling draw against Man United, City firm on top after edging Chelsea

London [UK], January 16 (ANI): Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a dream debut as he came off the bench at Villa Park to inspire Aston Villa's fightback from 2-0 down to draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Nine minutes after coming on, Coutinho was involved in the build-up to Jacob Ramsey's 77th-minute goal. The Brazilian then converted at the far post from Ramsey's cross to level on 81 minutes. Bruno Fernandes scored the brace for Red Devils.

Man Utd stay seventh with 32 points, five behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Aston Villa are 13th on 23 points.



At Etihad Stadium, Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner against his former club Chelsea as Manchester City won their 12th successive Premier League match to move 13 points clear at the top.

City have 56 points, while Chelsea stay second with 43 but with more matches played than all the teams below them.

Elsewhere, Raul Jimenez continued his good scoring record against Southampton as Wolverhampton Wanderers won 3-1 for a second successive league victory. (ANI)

