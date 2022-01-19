Premier League: Duncan Ferguson appointed as Everton caretaker manager

Liverpool [UK], January 19 (ANI): Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Everton caretaker manager for the Premier Club's upcoming games.

The Blues legend took charge of training at USM Finch Farm on Tuesday morning as the squad began its preparations for the visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker position by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.



It is the second time Ferguson has taken caretaker charge at the Club, having guided the Blues to five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in December 2019.

On Sunday, Merseyside club confirmed that it has sacked manager Rafael Benitez. Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, left the club with immediate effect. He was sacked after Everton faced a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City.

"An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course," Everton in a statement said. (ANI)

