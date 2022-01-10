Premier League: Everton's match against Leicester City postponed

London [UK], January 10 (ANI): Everton's match against Leicester City at Goodison Park, due to be played at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday has been postponed, the Premier League announced on Sunday.

The Premier League Board accepted Leicester's application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) due to COVID-19 cases, injuries, and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending and watching the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans," League in a statement said.

It is the second time the fixture has been postponed - it was originally due to take place on December 19, but was moved to January 11 because of COVID cases in Leicester's squad. (ANI)

