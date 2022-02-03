Premier League: Four postponed matches rescheduled for matchweek 26

London [UK], February 3 (ANI): Four Premier League matches that were previously postponed have been rescheduled for February 23-24, falling in Matchweek 26.
The latest rearranged fixtures include Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool's match against Leeds.
The rearranged schedule of matches are: Wednesday, February 23 -- Burnley v Spurs, Watford v Crystal Palace, and Liverpool v Leeds.
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will happen on February 24.
Earlier, the Premier League's COVID-19 match postponement guidance was updated to include a COVID-19 impact threshold.
From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.
This guidance will come into effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday, February 5 (Burnley v Watford). (ANI)