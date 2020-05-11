Premier League gets go-ahead for June 1 return

Leeds [UK], May 11 (ANI): Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in England.

Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the football season, with all remaining fixtures to be played behind closed doors until public safety can be guaranteed, Goal.com reported.

Titled as 'Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy', the document says exiting the lockdown is conditional upon the continued adherence to protocols that have been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Step three of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan proposes reopening of venues such as cinemas and hairdressers in July.

The document also includes a warning which states: "Some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to reopen safely at this point, or may be able to open safely only in part." (ANI)

