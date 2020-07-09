Premier League Golden Boot, a motivation for Salah: Jurgen Klopp

Brighton [UK], July 9 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Premier League's 'Golden Boot' is a clear motivation for striker Mohamed Salah.

His remark came as Salah scored twice to help Liverpool defeat Brighton 2-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Wednesday (local time).

The forward has won the past two Premier League Golden Boots, sharing last season's with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"He's a striker, how can it not be a motivation for him? That's clear. In the last two years he won the golden boot, last year he shared it with Sadio and with Auba. That's always important, it's important for Sadio and all that stuff is normal," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"In the end, you can only score goals when you perform well and he did that so that was really good and apart from that, it's all fine. If you are too focused on goals, not that they are, but if you are too focused on goals you don't move enough that you can be in the right situations but the goals he scored were really good and he had a lot to move and score the goals. That's nice, could have scored more, that's true, but that's pretty much all," he added.

In the match against Brighton, Salah also became just the fourth Liverpool player to reach 100 goal involvements in the Premier League, with 73 goals and 27 assists.

Liverpool, who has already secured the Premier League title, got its first goal in the sixth minute of the match against Brighton as Salah registered the strike.

Two minutes later, Jordon Henderson increased the lead for Liverpool as he registered the second goal for the Reds.

After managing to hang on in the first half, Brighton was able to peg one goal back just before the half time as Leandro Trossard registered the strike, bringing the scoreline to 1-2.

The ball possession was maintained by Liverpool in the second half. As a result, Salah got the match-winning goal in the 76th minute. After that, no other goals were scored and Liverpool secured a 3-1 win.

Liverpool now holds an unassailable 23-point lead at the top over second-placed Manchester City.

The side will now take on Burnley on July 11. (ANI)

